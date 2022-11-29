Chainsaw Man Returns This Week With Some Major Deaths

Chainsaw Man's last episode saw Denji managing to scratch a major item off of his bucket list, landing a kiss with his fellow Devil Hunter, Himeno. Unfortunately for the Chainsaw Devil, the smooch went awry thanks to the amount that Himeno had to drink, and while this grotesque moment was fit to bursting with hilarity, the latest episode's major battle has anything but. The eighth episode of Chainsaw Man changes the game from here on out and the anime adaptation has thrown some shocking casualties fans' way.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Chainsaw Man's eighth episode, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory for the major deaths that take place within its runtime.

Following the previous disastrous kiss, Denji struck a pact with Himeno to help him in securing Makima, while in turn, the Chainsaw Devil would help her in nabbing Aki. Unfortunately for the pair, things got substantially worse as a band of gun wielders came after their crew, shooting Makima in the back of the head and killing a number of their allies in a similar fashion. Unlike their comrades, however, a much more terrifying threat awaited Denji, Aki, Power, and Himeno with the arrival of the Katana Devil.

Much like how Denji is both a devil and a human, the Katana Devil holds the same position, revealing himself to actually be a relative of the older Yakuza who had kept the Shonen protagonist under his thumb for so long. With the new villain cutting his way through Aki, with the human Devil Hunter finding no success with either the Fox Devil or the Curse Devil, Himeno made the ultimate sacrifice in an attempt to save her crush, giving all of her body to the Ghost Devil.

Alongside the Katana Devil, there is a mysterious girl who not only brought the bladed beast back to life but apparently had tricks up her sleeve that was able to easily dispatch the Ghost Devil, making Himeno's sacrifice moot. Needless to say, Chainsaw Man has taken things to an entirely different level and not everyone is making it out alive.

Which death hit you the hardest in this latest Chainsaw Man episode? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.