Chainsaw Man Debuts Nendoroid Mocks for Denji, Pochita

Fans of the bizarre tale of Denji and his devil hunting friends were stunned when it was confirmed that not only would Chainsaw Man finally be getting an anime adaptation, but that it would be handled by the same anime studio responsible for Attack On Titan's fourth season and said fans now also have upcoming Nendoroids of the series' biggest characters to look forward to! With the story of Chainsaw Man being one of the strangest, albeit most popular, manga series running today, fans can't wait to get their hands on new merchandise from the world created by Tatsuki Fujimoto.

For those who might not be too familiar with the anime franchise, Chainsaw Man follows the story of Denji, an enforcer for the mob who is simply trying to earn enough money to buy himself, and his dog Pochita, their next hot meal. When he finds himself bonded with his chainsaw addled pooch during a battle with a devil, he becomes the titular Chainsaw Man and begins working to exterminate devils at an insane clip, while also meeting a colorful cast of characters and attempting to achieve his mundane dreams in the process.

The Official Twitter Account for Good Smile, the producers behind the Nendoroid figures, shared the mock-ups for Denji, his Chainsaw alter-ego, Pochita, and their "frenemy" Power, who is a devil herself that has an eccentric personality that can easily match the protagonist's:

Nendoroids of Denji and Power from "Chainsaw Man" are in the works! Stay tuned for more information coming soon!#chainsawman #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/J2D35z34ku — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) December 14, 2020

While a release date for Chainsaw Man's anime has yet to be revealed, we expect some big announcement's at the Jump Festa event taking place later this week to show us what this new anime series is shaping up to look like under the watchful eye of Studio MAPPA. With MAPPA working on both the final season of Attack On Titan and the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen, the animation house is definitely working to make a name for itself in the medium of anime!

