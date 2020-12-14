Chainsaw Man Creator Comments on Upcoming Anime

✖

Chainsaw Man might have started as an extreme idea, but the outlandish series beat the odds to become a bonafide hit with fans. Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto plans to carry forward the series into a new arc, but there are a few things they must do before then. For instance, the official announcement went live that Chainsaw Man is getting an anime, and Fujimoto has a lot to say about the project.

Recently, it was made public that Chainsaw Man is getting an anime. The update took plenty of fans by surprise as they have been begging for an anime for awhile now. At last, their pleas have been heard, and Fujimoto is very excited the MAPPA will be overseeing the project.

Manga Chainsaw Man gets an anime produced by MAPPA and the author Tatsuki Fujimoto commented🤣🤣🤣

"Chainsaw Man is like a copy cat of DoroHedoro and Jujutsu Kaisen,

and the studio of DoroHedoro and Jujutsu Kaisen will produce its anime !?

I have nothing to say ! Please do it !!" pic.twitter.com/F50TilJfJv — otakujp (@otakucalendarjp) December 14, 2020

"Chainsaw Man is like a copy cat of DoroHedoro and Jujutsu Kaisen, and the studio of DoroHedoro and Jujutsu Kaisen will produce its anime!? I have nothing to say! Please do it," the artist shared in a recent statement.

Of course, Fujimoto is being a bit modest here. Chainsaw Man has some similarities with these two series, but it would be a stretch to call the series a copy. The tone and unsettling horror in Chainsaw Man is a thing all on its own. They are things which fans have fallen in love with. So if MAPPA can handle DoroHedoro and Jujutsu Kaisen, fans are confident Chainsaw Man will be handled well. Fujimoto seems to believe the same, and the studio's track record speaks for itself. MAPPA wowed fans this year alone with its take on The God of High School, Attack on Titan, and Jujutsu Kaisen. The studio has the capability to make Fujimoto's series something special on screen, so fans are holding it to that!

What do you think about this reaction? How are you feeling about the Chainsaw Man anime announcement? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.