Chainsaw Man Cosplay Celebrates Season Finale With the Angel Devil

Chainsaw Man has ended the very successful anime debut season with the newest episode of the series, and one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate the season finale with one of the standouts, the Angel Devil! The first season of the anime adapting Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga introduced fans to all kinds of wild devils and fiends with even wilder powers than expected. While we had seen a bunch of terrifying foes, it wasn't until the later episodes that we got to see some of the devils that were actually fighting alongside the devil hunters for humanity's sake.

When the Special Division groups were consolidated into one group full of all the devils and fiends working for the hunters, fans had seen a distinct group with all sorts of distinct abilities. The standout immediately to many was Angel, a mysterious devil who instantly drains the life force of anyone they come in contact with. Their demure nature in the middle of the fights is something fans had been drawn to quickly, and now artist @bon_cos_1129 on Instagram is helping to demonstrate why fans loved Angel with some heavenly devilish cosplay! Check it out:

How to Watch Chainsaw Man's First Season

Chainsaw Man's first season has wrapped wit 12 episodes under its belt, and there's a good chance that the series will be coming back for Season 2 someday. Not only did the anime's final episode itself drop some big teases for the future, but it's such a popular release that a new season seems likely. One has yet to be announced as of this writing, however, but you can catch up with the anime's run thus far now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease Chainsaw Man as such, "Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the 'Chainsaw Devil' Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the 'Chainsaw Man': the owner of the Devil's heart."

Where does the Angel Devil rank among your favorite devils in the anime overall? Let us know all of your thoughts on it and everything Chainsaw Man in the comments!