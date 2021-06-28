Chainsaw Man's Trailer Has Fans Losing Their Minds
Chainsaw Man has finally debuted the first trailer for its new anime, and fans are losing their minds! The anticipation had been building for the trailer's debut since Studio MAPPA had previously confirmed the first look at the new anime would be coming as part of their special 10th Anniversary celebration in Japan. Streaming this special event around the world, MAPPA had detailed many of the ongoing and upcoming projects they currently have in the works. Of course, the major headliner fans had been looking forward to was the first trailer for the upcoming Chainsaw Man anime.
Not only has the hype been huge for the anime, but the trailer has already crossed two million views not even a full 24 hours since its initial debut. This goes to show just how much fans are excited to check out seeing Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series in full motion, and response to the trailer has been just as positive on social media as fans have taken over talking all about it.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Chainsaw Man's first trailer, and let us know your thoughts! How did you like this first look at the anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
No Holding Back!
I was worried about censorship, doesn't seem like it'll be an issue lol#Chainsawman pic.twitter.com/jX0jmxSQIk— 🍎 Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) June 27, 2021
Them.
them #チェンソーマン #chainsawman pic.twitter.com/Akzq8R7sMK— Kars (@KaroshiMyriad) June 27, 2021
Hold Back the Tears
Its so beautiful I COULD CRY!!!! #chainsawman pic.twitter.com/KOuRpSTg4p— xforts (@julienforts) June 27, 2021
It's Already Inspired Cool Edits!
finally finished this csm edit lolz hope yall like it #chainsawman pic.twitter.com/3qmBarL6zH— deion (@r1ndie) June 28, 2021
The Queen is Here!
MAKIMA IS HERE 😈 #chainsawman pic.twitter.com/O5C7NqXlYu— M (@navieeer) June 27, 2021
Don't Forget About Power!
EVERYBODY STOP, POWER IS SO PRETTY IN THE PV #chainsawman pic.twitter.com/dR5u9VBwiG— sun 🍙宮 (@osamufy) June 27, 2021
Here's How it Compares to the Manga!
Chainsaw Man Pv...first impression?#chainsawmanpv #chainsawman pic.twitter.com/U8r9w6YBdT— Sakura Haruka (@rzifndlw) June 27, 2021
But Nothing Compares 2 U
GROVEL HUMAN, HER NAME IS POWER 🔥 #チェンソーマンPV #chainsawman pic.twitter.com/v0daQeM3PP— max (@ZORAlDEALE) June 27, 2021
That Part.
THIS FUCKIN PART. #chainsawman pic.twitter.com/OS0z2LonvO— riley ☆ (@1990SLASHER) June 27, 2021
Believe in MAPPA!
Chainsaw Man has potential of becoming Anime of The Year,— Chainsaw Man (@ChainsawMan__) June 27, 2021
believe in Mappa Supremacy #chainsawman pic.twitter.com/A7B5KcmTVb