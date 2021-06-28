Chainsaw Man's Trailer Has Fans Losing Their Minds

Chainsaw Man has finally debuted the first trailer for its new anime, and fans are losing their minds! The anticipation had been building for the trailer's debut since Studio MAPPA had previously confirmed the first look at the new anime would be coming as part of their special 10th Anniversary celebration in Japan. Streaming this special event around the world, MAPPA had detailed many of the ongoing and upcoming projects they currently have in the works. Of course, the major headliner fans had been looking forward to was the first trailer for the upcoming Chainsaw Man anime.

Not only has the hype been huge for the anime, but the trailer has already crossed two million views not even a full 24 hours since its initial debut. This goes to show just how much fans are excited to check out seeing Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series in full motion, and response to the trailer has been just as positive on social media as fans have taken over talking all about it.

