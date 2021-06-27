Chainsaw Man Releases First Trailer

Chainsaw Man has kept fans on the hook for its first trailer since its anime was announced, and the fandom's patience is paying off. After a long wait, the team behind the show has given fans their first look at the anime. So if you want to check out Chainsaw Man, well - check out the video for yourself.

The clip was released by MAPPA today at a fan event in Japan. The special gathering was held to celebrate MAPPA and its upcoming line of series. For instance, Attack on Titan was discussed at this event since its final season will return early next year. So as expected, MAPPA had to make good on Chainsaw Man given how popular the series has become.

If you are unfamiliar with Chainsaw Man, the series comes from Tatsuki Fujimoto who previously penned Fire Punch. The creator first published Chainsaw Man at the end of 2018 before wrapping its first installment last year. At this point, fans are not sure when chainsaw man will return for its second half, but they are anxiously awaiting the announcement.

MAPPA announced its plans to adapt the manga in 2020, and Chainsaw Man has only become more popular since then. As of this March, the manga was closing in on 10 million copies in circulation, and audiences worldwide have praised Fujimoto's manga for its dark story. Now, fans can see how MAPPA plans on handling their adaptation, so here's to hoping Chainsaw Man lives up to the hype.

Want to know more about Chainsaw Man? You can read its manga courtesy of Viz Media in the United States. The publisher has volumes in print at local stores, and digital copies can be found at online retailers like Amazon or through Viz's digital subscription service. The full synopsis for Chainsaw Man can be read below:

"Denji was a small-time devil hunter just trying to survive in a harsh world. After being killed on a job, he is revived by his pet devil-dog Pochita and becomes something new and dangerous — Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think of this Chainsaw Man trailer? Does it live up to the hype? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.