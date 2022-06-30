Chainsaw Man Announces Its Bloodiest Collectible Yet

Chainsaw Man is one of the most highly anticipated anime adaptations to arrive this year, with the story of Denji also set to release the second part of its manga from Tatsuki Fujimoto arriving this summer to boot. With the upcoming series set to be adapted by Studio MAPPA, it's no surprise to see that new merchandise is coming down the pike to depict the adventures of the Chainsaw Devil with MAPPA and Shibuya Scramble teaming up to create the bloodiest figure for the franchise.

Chainsaw Man first debuted in 2018 and is considered to be one of the most thought-provoking Shonen series in recent memory, telling the story of a world of demons that make bargains with regular citizens in order to grant them powers beyond comprehension. With Denji's main goal simply to get a roof over his head, earn three square meals a day, and one day get a girlfriend, the series from Fujimoto was able to buck expectations while telling a tale that was not just filled with blood and gore, but some serious emotion to boot.

Shibuya Scramble and Studio MAPPA revealed a first look at the upcoming statue, recreating one of the biggest covers from the manga series that has become a fan favorite in a relatively short amount of time:

(Photo: Shibuya Scramble & MAPPA)

Shibuya Scramble shared an official description of the figure that will be setting up pre-orders on July 5th and will set fans back around $340 USD if they are looking to add this Chainsaw Man statue to their anime collection:

"From the TV anime "Chainsaw Man" comes a 1/7th scale figure of Chainsaw Man! The figure is sculpted with a power that can be heard screaming at any moment. The figure also depicts the moment when the chainsaw rips through a piece of flesh and cuts through the air with great gusto. The bold blood splatter shows the intensity of the battle. Please enjoy the dynamic figure of the zombie demon as it boldly slashes its way through the zombies."

Chainsaw Man is set to have a presence at this year's Anime Expo, taking place later this week, and while it has yet to be confirmed what MAPPA will be bringing to the convention, fans are sure to get some new info when it comes to the upcoming anime series.

Will you be adding this figure to your collection? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Denji.

Via PR Times