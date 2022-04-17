Chainsaw Man May Have Found Its Anime’s Release Window

Chainsaw Man fans have been eagerly waiting for the official anime adaptation to make its debut, and a new report seems to have spotted a potential release window for the new series! When Tatsuki Fujimoto ended the massively popular series’ run in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, it was announced that there were not only plans to bring the series back for a Part 2 in the Shueisha Jump+ app and a brand new anime adaptation production by studio MAPPA. But outside of the initial promotional materials for the series, there have been very few concrete updates about the production.

It was previously announced that Chainsaw Man would be making its debut some time in 2022, but has yet to officially confirm any concrete release date or even window plans as of this writing. As the Spring 2022 season continues, and the Summer draws near, fans have begun to wonder if the series will be launching this year at all. A new report spotted by @SugoiLITE on Twitter does help this along, however, as they note a potential Fall 2022 release window (which would mean sometime in October) for Chainsaw Man‘s anime is likely in the cards.

If Chainsaw Man indeed is still slated to arrive this year, then a Fall 2022 window does make sense for its debut. This doesn’t exactly mean a traditional October release date for the Fall would be it either as MAPPA has released some anime outside of this window in the past (with Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 1 being the most notable example), but hopefully this means that thing are developing at a great pace for the new adaptation.

Considering how MAPPA’s staff has been juggling a ton of projects now in the works for this year and the next, a Fall 2022 release for Chainsaw Man would be a welcome surprise. Because if this turns out to be the release window, it won’t be too much longer before we get to see some of the actual anime as it will be airing. Beyond that initial demo reel there’s been very little footage (or even key visual materials), and the prospect of more of that is just as exciting as its eventual premiere.

What do you think? What are you hoping to see from Chainsaw Man's anime? Are you hoping to see it before the year ends?