Chainsaw Man Cosplay Gives Aki a Major Makeover

Chainsaw Man is set to be a major player in the anime game for 2022, arriving this October thanks to Studio MAPPA. The anime adaptation will give viewers Denji's story, the current Chainsaw Devil who is simply attempting to hunt devils to gain three square meals a day, a roof over his head, and potentially a girlfriend. Joining the Chainsaw Man are some other unique characters, with Aki being a fan favorite as one cosplayer has created a brand new take on the devil hunter.

If you're unfamiliar with the world of Chainsaw Man, it's a bleak environment where deals are struck between human beings and devils, with the former getting a major boon at a heavy price. Such is the case with Aki, who struck a number of accords with supernatural beings in the Curse Devil, Future Devil, and Fox Devil respectively. Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, these deals are quite advantageous when it comes to Aki's devil hunting profession, but also will create some serious hassle for the hero down the line. Unlike Denji and Power, Aki is far from wearing his feelings for everyone to see, mostly coming across as stoic and reserved.

Instagram Cosplayer Oh Mali shared her fresh take on the fan-favorite Devil Hunter, who is set to be voiced by Shogo Sakata, having previously been a part of anime franchises including the likes of Fire Force, Dr. Stone, Pokemon, Attack on Titan, and Shama King to name a few:

Chainsaw Man is arriving this October, though a specific release date has yet to be revealed by MAPPA at this point. The anime adaptation of Denji's story will be in good company next month, as series including My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, To Your Eternity, and Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Arc will make for quite the congested anime season. On top of these aforementioned comebacks, One Piece: Red will also be arriving in theaters around the world in October to boot. It's a great time to be an anime fan.

Which character are you most looking forward to see arrive in Chainsaw Man next month? Have you been following along with the second part of the manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto?