Chainsaw Man to Continue Biweekly Schedule with New Delay

Chainsaw Man has been one of the manga industry's top sellers as of late, and its popularity was boosted in a big way this summer. After all, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto brought the series back in July with part two, and the update has set up a new challenge for Denji to see through. And following its most recent release, Chainsaw Man has confirmed it will carry on with its biweekly release schedule.

The update comes courtesy of Shonen Jump+ as the digital publication posted chapter 103 this week. This comes after chapter 102 took a week-long break after its release, and it turns out Chainsaw Man will do so once again. Chapter 103 is not slated to drop until September 14th, so Fujimoto is going to take a week's break from release.

This update is hardly surprising given how much effort Chainsaw Man takes to ink. Fujimoto's art style has grown immensely since the story began, and fans are loving its evolution. Readers are more than willing to wait an extra week for content if it continues to look as good as it does. But upon its return, Fujimoto did assure fans Chainsaw Man would release weekly unless he had a major spread or cover art to work on.

If you are not caught up with Chainsaw Man at the moment, you can easily read up on the manga online. Viz Media has the series available on its Shonen Jump app, and Manga Plus is also releasing the series in real-time. So for those needing more details on the hit manga, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

What do you make of this latest Chainsaw Man update? Are you keeping up with the series' comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.