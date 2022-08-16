Chainsaw Man Cosplay Focuses on The Human Size of Denji

Chainsaw Man is set to be the biggest new anime this fall season. Focusing on the trials and tribulations of Denji, the new Chainsaw Devil, the bloody Shonen protagonist will transform into his Chainsaw Man form throughout, while mostly sticking to his human self when not in life or death battles. Now, one cosplayer has brought to life the human side of the protagonist created by Tatsuki Fujimoto, who will have a big presence on the small screen later this year.

Denji is perhaps unlike any other anime hero that we've seen before, not truly looking to save the world or protect mankind from devils, but rather, working his hardest to make sure that he has three square meals per day and a roof over his head. Originally attempting to work off a debt by working as a hitman for the mob, Denji eventually merges with his beloved canine friend, Pochita, who just so happens to harbor the power of the Chainsaw Devil. While Denji played a major role in the first part of the series, the Chainsaw Man has taken a step back from being the star of the second chapter, with the War Devil Asa Mikata seemingly taking his place.

Instagram Cosplayer Migo Mir perfectly captured the energy and aesthetic of Denji's human side, as the anime hero prepares to make his leap from the printed page of Shonen Jump to the small screen thanks to the animators at Studio MAPPA:

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into Chainsaw Man, Crunchyroll offered the following description of the series that is one of the bloodiest in the history of anime:

"Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as "Chainsaw Man" — a man with a devil's heart."

