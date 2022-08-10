Chainsaw Man: Denji's Voice Actor Posts Secret Message Just for Makima

Chainsaw Man is just a few months out from its release, and it would not be too much to say all eyes are on the adaptation. The team at Studio MAPPA is working hard on the project as you can imagine, and some big news about the show was just revealed. Not long ago, the main cast was announced, and it didn't take the actor behind Denji long to share a secret message meant for Makima.

The update was shared by MAPPA itself as the studio confirmed its leads just recently. It was there Chainsaw Man fans learned Tomori Kusunoki has been tapped to voice Makima while Shogo Sakata does Aki and Ai Fairouz does Power. As for Denji, Kikunosuke Toya will oversee the main character, and he wrote a note for fans which MAPPA published after his casting was confirmed.

However as you can see above, there is a special message hidden in the note. If you look at the last character in each of his note's sentences, you can put together a hidden phrase. Toya did his character proud by hiding "I like Makima!" in his post because honestly? That is a very Denji thing to do.

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Anime Shares Character Designs | Chainsaw Man Producer Hopes Studio Can Adapt Part 2 | Chainsaw Man Hypes Next Casting and Theme Song Announcements

As you can imagine, fans are already geeking over the little surprise, and it is just adding to the hype surrounding Chainsaw Man. The series is one of the industry's most-anticipated releases of the year, and many are already comparing its hype to that of Attack on Titan. Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga is already hugely popular, and that success has all come well ahead of any anime. Once the show goes live, there is no telling how quickly Chainsaw Man will blow up. But so long as Toya gets to act against Makima, well – the star will be more than happy to put in their all.

What do you think about TomorI Kusunoki's little message? Do you think the cast of Chainsaw Man suits the series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.