Chainsaw Man Cosplay Features Power's Birthday Surprise

Power will be a fan-favorite character in Chainsaw Man's upcoming anime adaptation, slated to arrive next month from Studio MAPPA. A happy-go-lucky devil that runs into Denji early in the bloody Shonen story, the feline-loving devil would routinely make light when it came to the Chainsaw Devil and will be brought to life by voice actor Ai Fairouz, who anime fans might know best for her role as Jolyne Cujoh in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. Now, one fan has captured a pivotal moment in Power's life using spot-on cosplay.

Chainsaw Man will officially arrive on Crunchyroll on October 11th, though fans that are attending New York Comic Con next month will have the opportunity to see the premiere episode on October 7th to get their first look into the terrifying world of Denji and the devils that he hunts. Much like the Chainsaw Devil, Power is a very different Shonen character than what many fans might be used to, as the extremely loud protagonist has no love lost for devils and humans alike. Power's abilities as a Blood Devil allow her to manipulate blood and transform it into weapons and objects of her choosing, and considering how drenched the series is when it comes to the red stuff, expect her to make plenty of tools along the way.

Instagram Cosplayer Chibi Th0t took the opportunity to re-imagine the moment where Power offers Denji a birthday cake, with the Chainsaw Devil not taking part in the confection until the second part of the series that has been releasing several chapters this year:

Power has been absent from the second part of Chainsaw Man, with the new installments mostly focusing on a new protagonist in Asa Mitaka, aka the War Devil. With this anti-hero seeking revenge against Denji thanks to a previous encounter as well as the state of the world that the Chainsaw Man is creating thanks to his heroics, it seems as though the manga is setting the Chainsaw Devil and War Devil on a collision course that might be the biggest battle of the series to date.

