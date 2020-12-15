Chainsaw Man's Creator Tried to Avoid One Specific Yu-Gi-Oh Comparison

✖

Chainsaw Man is one of the most popular manga series hitting the stands today, with fans ecstatic at the news that Studio MAPPA would be bringing the bizarre adventures of Denji and his fellow devil hunters to television with an anime adaptation, but in a recent interview, the creator of the series dropped an interesting factoid that connected to the card dueling franchise of Yu-Gi-Oh! In creating one of the most important demons in the series, Tatsuki Fujimoto was working to make sure that the Gun Devil did not have a similar appearance to the Duel Monster known as the "Revolver Dragon"!

Chainsaw Man is certainly one of the stranger manga series running today, following the bizarre character of Denji who finds himself bonded with his dog, granting him the ability to spring forth a number of chainsaws from his person. Barely able to make ends meet, Denji is pointed in the direction of monstrous beings threatening humanity while being offered his next hot meal and the possibility of enjoying some female companionship, making him one of the most head-scratching anime protagonists that have ever appeared in a Shonen series before this point. With the artwork of Tatsuki Fujimoto being downright disturbing at times, you'd be hard-pressed to find demons in Chainsaw Man that are reminiscent of Yu-Gi-Oh!

Twitter User Your Anime Guy shared this interview snippet wherein Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of Chainsaw Man, broke down how he was seeking to have Gun Devil not look too much like the Yu-Gi-Oh! monster known as the "Revolver Dragon":

Tatsuki Fujimoto didn't want the Gun Devil to look like the revolver dragon from Yu-Gi-Oh! #ChainsawMan pic.twitter.com/BUHTOP3sO0 — AG (@YourAnimeGuy) December 10, 2020

The Gun Devil, for those who might not be following the insane exploits of Chainsaw Man, is arguably the most powerful demon in the series, with Denji and company attempting to destroy the all-powerful devil while also searching for the bullets that are being absorbed by lesser beings to make them into far more powerful versions of themselves. With Studio MAPPA working on Jujutsu Kaisen and the final season of Attack On Titan, the animation house certainly has a lot on their plate but fans are still excited to see what they produce for the adventures of Denji and company!

