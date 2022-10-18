Chainsaw Man Confirms English Dub Release Date

Chainsaw Man's second episode has just hit Crunchyroll and in celebration of this fact, the streaming service has revealed when fans can expect the English Dub for 2022's biggest new anime series to arrive, and fans won't be waiting long to get this version. Following the tragic tale surrounding Denji, a broke teenager who bonds with his Chainsaw Devil canine companion, Studio MAPPA of Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen fame is assisting in bringing Tatsuki Fujimoto's bloody, frantic series to life.

In a new press release, Crunchyroll revealed that the English Dub will be arriving on Tuesday, October 25th, airing at 12:30 PM Pacific Time, with Ryan Colt Levy playing Denji, Suzie Yeung playing Makima, Reagan Murdock playing Aki, Sarah Wiedenheft playing Power, and, newly announced, Lindsay Seidel playing Pochita. With Mick McFarland set to take on the role of ADR director, having previously worked on Attack on Titan and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, this English Dub will be one to watch.

If you haven't had the opportunity to watch the English Dub trailer for Chainsaw Man, you can do so below:

The official synopsis for Chainsaw Man, released by Crunchyroll, reads as such, giving new viewers a good run-down of this world that is terrorized by devils:

"Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as "Chainsaw Man"--a man with a devil's heart."

The second episode of Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation is now online as well, with the world being further opened as Denji joins the Devil Hunters to hunt supernatural forces under the leadership of the mysterious Makima. With this new installment introducing us both to Aki and Power, the former being a human devil hunter and the latter being a devil herself looking to experience battle while hating both devils and humans, Denji's life has just become that much more complicated.

Are you hyped for the arrival of Chainsaw Man's English Dub? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.