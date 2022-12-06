Chainsaw Man Releases Episode 9 Ending: Watch

Tuesday is here, and that means Chainsaw Man is back with a new episode. While season one moves into its climax, all eyes are on Denji and Aki as their crew is facing their most intense foe yet. Katana Man is going on strong, so of course you know the action in Chainsaw Man is ramping up. And this week, episode nine dropped a new ending to ground fans with an absolute banger.

As you can see below, the ending for episode nine is officially live, and it is a bleak one. The minimal clip features a good few unnerving things including a river of blood and twirling intestines. By the end, things get even worse as we watch Makima twist a man's head in half, and all of these images are choreographed in the gentlest way.

Chainsaw Man, the Soundtrack

Of course, the music vibes with this dark ending, and we have Aimer to thank. The artist, who made it big globally with their Demon Slayer season two theme song, is now giving Chainsaw Man a go. Their song "Deep Down" sets up this reel, and its gorgeous vocals somehow mesh with Studio MAPPA's graphic imagery.

READ MORE: Spy x Family Meets Chainsaw Man In This Wild Fan-Film | Chainsaw Man Bloodies Power in Wild New Art | Chainsaw Man Sparks Curiosity Over Plans for New 2023 Event

Of course, Aimer is far from the first artist to contribute to Chainsaw Man. Before the anime even launched, MAPPA announced season one would feature different endings for each episode and come with unique tracks. Nine of the themes have been released so far, and there are just three more to go before season one wraps. So for those wanting a recap of all the Chainsaw Man themes so far, you can check out the list below:

Hawatari Niku Centi by Maximum the Hormone



Chu, Tayousei by Ano



Fight Song by Eve



Deep Down by Aimer



Rendezvous by Kanaria



In the Backroom by Syudou



Violence by Queen Bee



Time Left by Zutomayo



First Death by TK from Ling Tosite Sigure



Tablet by TOOBOE



Chainsaw Blood by Vaundy



Dogland by People 1



What do you think about this latest ending for Chainsaw Man? Are you keeping up with season one? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.