Chainsaw Man Flashback Reveals One of Its Most Evil Characters

Chainsaw Man's anime might be on hiatus, but the bloody manga series is still releasing new chapters to this day. With the second part of the story from creator Tatsuki Fujimoto placing Denji on the sidelines and focusing on the War Devil, we have learned a lot about Asa Mitaka's life in a brief amount of time. While the War Devil might have some serious power backing her up, she is facing a terrifying new devil in the present, with a new flashback introducing fans to what might very well be the most sinister character in the series.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man's manga, Chapter 123, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article. Like so many other regular people in this world of the Chainsaw Man manga, Asa Mitaka has been adversely affected by the supernatural forces that helped spawn the likes of the Chainsaw Devil, Power the Blood Fiend, and so many others. As Asa runs from the horrifying-looking "Falling Devil", who gains its strength apparently from humans' fear of falling, we are given a look into the current War Devil's earlier days at an orphanage.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Following the loss of her mother at the hands of a rampaging devil, Asa is living with other children who were orphaned thanks to devil attacks. In previous Chainsaw Man chapters, we were privy to the fact that large swaths of the human population would lose their lives to devils, creating quite a few orphans in the process. Asa's new caregiver notices that Mitaka has befriended a cat named Crambon, which isn't a thrilling notion for her as she explains.

"All the orphans here, devils killed their parents. Mine too. My mom was killed by that recent typhoon devil but you know, they can still laugh and play outside because they became a family here. Your cat's the only cat here. Don't you think he'd be happier living at my friend's house, with other cats?"

When Asa refused to give up Crambon, another orphan later that night informed the future War Devil that she spotted the unfortunate feline at the bottom of a river. When Asa attempts to see if her cat is ok, she is met with a harsh reality thanks to the orphanage's "house mother", as the evilest character in Chainsaw Man history explains: "Everyone here lost their family. You can't be the only one with a family member. Isn't that unfair?"

Do you think Asa's former caregiver is the most terrifying character in Chainsaw Man history? Who takes the current title if not her? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.