Chainsaw Man Theory Breaks Down Its Nostradamus Prophecy

Chainsaw Man got a whole lot more interesting this month, and manga readers are still dealing with the fallout. If you are caught up with Denji's journey, you will know the Devil Hunter has another burden to bear. While Asa and Yor contend with a Primal Fear, Yoshida promises a prophecy is on the horizon that will turn Denji's world upside down. And now, a new Chainsaw Man manga theory is live breaking down the Nostradamus prophecy.

The idea comes courtesy of Ink-Sanity over on Reddit as they tied together evidence from Chainsaw Man's story so far. Their breakdown suggests the Nostradamus prophecy isn't meant to be taken for a literal god-fearing apocalypse but rather one involving nuclear war. So first, let's read the prophecy that Yoshida mentions in its entirety:

The year one thousand nine ninety-nine seven month

From the sky shall come a great King of terror,

[Shall be] revived the great King of Anguloumois.

Before and after, Mars [shall] reign as chance will have it.

According to the fan theory, the foreboding prophecy's final verse as one nodding to Yoru. After all, they are the War Devil, and Mars was the Roman god of war and destruction. The theory goes on to suggest the "great King of terror" is the very thing we know Yoru wants to revive, and that is nuclear weapons. The devil admitted as much when the Chainsaw Man manga kickstarted its second half, and this theory lays out a convincing argument for why Nostadamus' infamous prophecy was always referring to the War Devil.

Obviously, the prophecy's use of religious verbiage aligns with how Yoru and her sisters are talked about by the world. The Four Horsemen are said to herald the apocalypse, and the War Devil is one of the four. If this fan theory is correct, Yoru will reign forward the apocalypse if Nostradamus was right about nuclear weapons returning. And if those weapons do return, well – it means Chainsaw Man was forced to spit the deadly devil back into existence.

For now, we will have to see how this whole ordeal plays out as the Chainsaw Man manga continues. Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is releasing chapters weekly, and of course, netizens are keeping an eye out for the Chainsaw Man anime. Season one finished its run last year, and no word has been given on Chainsaw Man season 2 by Studio MAPPA.

What do you make of this latest Chainsaw Man theory? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.