Chainsaw Man Welcomes Back One of Its Best Devil Hunters

Chainsaw Man has tons of characters, so of course, there are some who stand above the rest. Characters like Makima dominated the first half of Chainsaw Man, and now the manga is stepping out with a bunch of new favs. A few favorites from years ago have also cropped up, and now Chainsaw Man chapter 143 is going viral thanks to its latest comeback kid.

And who might it be? Well, one of the best Devil Hunters to ever do it is back. Chainsaw Man just brought Quanxi back, and the hybrid Devil Hunter has been sorely missed.

As you can see below, Quanxi made their return to Chainsaw Man today, they did not hold back. The Devil Hunter stopped a full-blown terrorist attack from going down, after all. She stepped in to stop Makima's old hybrid cronies from beginning their rampage. Just as their start time for the massacre came, Quanxi beheaded one of the terrorists, and the rest of the Devil Hunters showed up to keep the hybrids controlled.

QUANXI IS BACK!!!! LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOOO!! Reze has definitely got to make her comeback now at some point! Thank you Fujimoto 🥹🥹😭 pic.twitter.com/BMZREFdcyY — Chainsaw Man Unleashed (@DenjiUnleashed) September 19, 2023

There is no denying the sheer joy fans felt when they saw Quanxi was back. The character, who is known as the Crossbow Hybrid, was introduced as an antagonist during the International Assassins arc. Now, it seems like Quanxi has found a new calling, and it has nothing to do with killing Denji. The hybrid turned on her own kind to keep the Church of Chainsaw Man from killing a mass of civilians. And now that Quanxi is back in the picture, fans are hoping to see a lot more of the Chinese Devil Hunter.

If you are not caught up with Chainsaw Man, you can revisit the series with ease. The manga is available through the Shone Jump app, so for more info on Chainsaw Man, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

