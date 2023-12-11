New Chainsaw Man Manga Box Set Is 52% Off

Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man has been a huge hit with both its anime adaptation and its manga, and fans will need to rely on the latter as the fate of Season 2 is still unknown. If you haven't fully Shonen Jump-ed into the manga yet, you might want to consider the Chainsaw Man Box Set in paperback, which collects volumes 1-11. That's 2112 pages of Chainsaw Man to keep you occupied, and you can get it here on Amazon for $47.99 after a limited-time bonus $12 coupon, which brings it to 52% off list and an all-time low. The set just dropped on September 26th, so this is quite a steal. If it sells out, you can also get it here at Walmart for $59.99.

The deal is also quite surprising given the fact that Chainsaw Man manga sales are breaking records. Back in August it was revealed that the series hit record sales with only 15 volumes. At the time, there were 26 million copies of Chainsaw Man in circulation. It's also one of the top selling manga of 2023.

For those unfamiliar with Chainsaw Man, it is easier to keep track of now than ever before. The show's first season is now streaming on Crunchyroll. As for its manga, Chainsaw Man can be read through Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app. So for more details, you can read the official synopsis of Chainsaw Man below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man – Chainsaw Man!"