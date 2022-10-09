Chainsaw Man Wins 2022 Harvey Award For Best Manga

Chainsaw Man is on the horizon at long last, and the anime's hype is drumming up all sorts of conversations. After all, the series is one of this year's biggest releases, and its current success lies with its manga. After all, Tatsuki Fujimoto's series is one of the best-selling in manga right now, and sales will skyrocket soon thanks to a major award win.

If you did not hear, Chainsaw Man brought home another Harvey Award for its 2022 season. Fujimoto's manga was awarded Best Manga, after all. This is the second Harvey Award given to Chainsaw Man as it won Best Manga in 2021. And earlier this year, Fujimoto's series was nominated for an Eisner Award at San Diego Comic-Con.

Of course, the Harvey Awards are prestigious for any artist, and Fujimoto admits he's reeling for winning one let alone two. In a statement released after his latest win, the artist said his awards could easily devalue the Harvey Awards as a whole if he keeps winning.

"If Chainsaw Man receives this award too often, I'm afraid it'll lower the prestige of the Harveys. But really I'm so happy. And Now I want to make it third," Fujimoto wrote.

Want to read up on Chainsaw Man now? You can read up on the manga's official synopsis below for all the details:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man – Chainsaw Man!"

