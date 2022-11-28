Chainsaw Man Cosplay Gets Spicy With Makima

Chainsaw Man has introduced fans all over the world to Makima thanks to the successful launch of its debut anime season, and now one hilarious cosplay is certainly getting spicy with the fan-favorite in an unexpected way! As the anime continues to explore Denji's rough life after introducing fans to him in the first episode, fans have seen how Makima has become a major pillar in his life (for better or worse) as now he's doing his best to fight all kinds of devils in order to get the chance to get physically closer to her. It's given Denji a much needed goal he didn't have before.

The anime's take on Makima thus far have made her an interesting figure in the series as while she hasn't been seen much in the episodes, each of her appearances have been a big deal for Denji as he has placed her on a pedestal above all of the other people in his life. She's the only one Denji really cares about, and it's become like that with many fans too. Now artist Low Cost Cosplay is showing off just how "spicy" Makima can be with some, literally, spicy cosplay! Check it out:

How to Watch Makima in Chainsaw Man

Makima can now be seen in Chainsaw Man, as the anime's first season continues to round out its slate of episodes. Makima hasn't really played a key role in any of the stories thus far, but she has presented Denji with a major goal of allowing him to do whatever he wants to her body should he defeat one of the strongest devils ever, the Gun Devil. Now it's just a matter of catching each of the new episodes as they stream with Crunchyroll.

As for what to expect from Chainsaw Man, they tease the anime as such, "Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as 'Chainsaw Man' — a man with a devil's heart."

How are you liking Makima in Chainsaw Man's anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Chainsaw Man in the comments!