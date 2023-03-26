Chainsaw Man Creator Really Wants You to Check Out Gay Hentai

When it comes to publishing, there are few markets more competitive than the manga industry, and everyone knows it. Even successful artists like Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto must fight for his share. Thanks to their successful series, Fujimoto is doing alright for himself, and he wants to spread love to those around him. And now, it seems Fujimoto's desire to boost others has pushed his fans to check out all kinds of 18+ manga series.

Yes, you read that right. A simple tweet from Fujimoto has directed his fans toward the boys love genre, and the Chainsaw Man creator even recommended a specific hentai title. After all, one of the assistants on the Chainsaw Man manga helped illustrate the adult series, and Fujimoto is incredibly proud.

Over on Twitter, the creator of Chainsaw Man took fans by surprise as he shared his recommendation with fans. "This is a one-shot from an assistant helping with the backgrounds in Chainsaw Man," the artist shared. "It's R18, but it's interesting. Please read it."

As you can imagine, Fujimoto's Twitter was flooded with responses, and nearly five million fans have heeded his plea already. The Chainsaw Man family has rushed to check out the BL anthology which is only available online in Japan. But when Fujimoto calls, well – you answer.

Clearly, Fujimoto is no stranger to manga and its use of sexuality. The industry is no stranger to adult content, and hentai titles are a dime a dozen. However, when it comes to manga's competitive nature, the BL or GL scenes can often give artists their big breaks. While some may consider the genre too taboo to talk about, the manga fandom has long squashed any barriers concerning adult content. And whether you know it or not, a number of your favorite mangaka drew porn before making it big.

Don't believe it? Well, you only have to do some digging to find out who drew what. From Osamu Tezuka (Astro) to Ken Akamatsu (Love Hina), the list goes on and on. The next generation of manga all-stars are getting their hands dirty in the R18+ genre these days. So if you brushed off Fujimoto's plea as a joke, think again.

Do you think Fujimoto needs to toe into the BL genre...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.