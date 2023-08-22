Chainsaw Man x CASETiFY Collection For iPhone and Android Is On Sale Now

CASETiFY has been on a tear lately with high profile iPhone and Android accessory collabs that have included Star Wars, Spider-Man, and Evangelion collections over the last few months. Now one of the biggest anime / manga series on the planet is getting into the game. Chainsaw Man is coming to your iPhone and Android devices with some spectacular phone cases, AirPods cases, MagSafe wallets, Apple Watch bands, and more.

The crown jewel of the collection is the limited edition Pochita Collectible AirPods Pro/Pro2 Case, which will protect your AirPods and serve as a fun decorative piece. The case designs include Special Division 4 Devil Hunters such as Denji, Makima, Aki and Power. Pochita makes additional appearances with a sticker-style case as well as designs portraying Pochita's different facial expressions.

If you like what you see, head to the CASETiFY Chainsaw Man collection page and get it before it's gone. The collection launched on August 22nd, and will only be available for a limited time.

Chainsaw Man follows the story of Denji, a down-and-out devil hunter living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed by the yakuza, but he strikes a contract with Pochita before dying. He's revived as "Chainsaw Man" – a man with a devil's heart....and other body parts that are chainsaws.

While the anime's future remains a mystery, Tatsuki Fujimoto is continuing to follow Denji via Chainsaw Man's manga. The anime's first season is streaming on Crunchyroll right now. As for the manga, Chainsaw Man is ongoing and releases new chapters over on the Shonen Jump app.