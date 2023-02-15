Chainsaw Man Proves Denji Is Raising Nayuta Just Right

Thanks to the conclusion of Chainsaw Man's first chapter, Denji has found himself in a very different position from the first season of the anime adaptation and beyond. With a new protagonist arriving in the latest chapters of the bloody Shonen series in Asa Mitaka, the new War Devil, the home life of Denji and his dependent, Nayuta, has been further explored and while it certainly appears to be a rocky road, the Chainsaw Devil appears to be nailing his current role as a father figure.

Warning. If you have yet to read Chainsaw Man's latest manga chapter, Chapter 120, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory for both the manga and the anime adaptation.

Nayuta is the reincarnation of the Control Devil, who was revealed to be Makima herself, pulling the strings of not just Denji and his fellow devil hunters, but the Gun Devil itself, using the astronomical power of the terrifying supernatural force to completely eliminate major parts of human civilization that people aren't aware of. With the recent installment showing us more of Natuya's character than ever before, it appears as though the young girl is nothing like her former self, which is definitely a good thing for both the world and Denji, but might not be great for Asa.

Chainsaw Natuya

Chainsaw Man fans have taken notice of Denji's, somehow, excellent parenting skills as Nayuta causes Asa to miss out on her date with Denji but doesn't go so far as killing the War Devil that has her sights set on the Chainsaw Devil:

At present, Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation hasn't revealed if there will be a season two, but considering the sheer amount of projects that are on Studio MAPPA's plate for 2023, this shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. Considering that the animation house has promised to adapt all the works of creator Tatsuki Fujimoto in the past, it's a surefire bet that we'll see Denji and his devil-hunting friends hit the small screen again in the future.

