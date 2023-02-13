Chainsaw Man Cosplay Brings Kobeni's Awkwardness to Life

Chainsaw Man fans are currently waiting for the anime to come back with a potential second season someday, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans of why by perfectly bringing Kobeni Higashiyama's awkwardness to life! The first season of the anime taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series was a huge hit with fans right off the bat, and while the success of the series is still very much in contention following the end of its run, it's still no mystery why fans were immediately drawn to everything that went down during the debut season of the series.

The first season of the series introduced fans to a wacky core cast of characters. While Denji might have been the main point of focus, fans were drawn quickly to the other members of his Devil Hunting team like Kobeni, who was forced to take on the job rather than doing other terrible things for money. It wasn't until later in the season that we got to see much more of what the fighter was capable of, and artist keondra.k has brought all of that nervous energy to life with perfect cosplay on TikTok. Check it out:

How to Catch Up With Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man has yet to confirm whether or not the series will be returning for a second season, but it's likely given the very positive response to the first season of the series. When that could happen is still very much up in the air as Studio MAPPA currently has a very busy 2023 ahead of it with some juggernaut productions like Attack on Titan hitting this year. But that also means there's plenty of time to catch up with the first season now streaming on Crunchyroll.

As for what to expect from the series, Crunchyroll teases Chainsaw Man as such, "Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the 'Chainsaw Devil' Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the 'Chainsaw Man': the owner of the Devil's heart."

