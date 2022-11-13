Chainsaw Man: Turn Your Pet Into Pochita With This Cute TikTok Filter

Chainsaw Man has taken over the anime fandom, and the new series has earned every bit of praise it has received. Thanks to Studio MAPPA, the shonen adaptation is gorgeous, and favorites like Power have seen their popularity double overnight. Of course, few stars have gained more from the anime than Pochita given all their followers now. And if you'd like, you can now make over your own pet as the Chainsaw Devil with help from TikTok.

As you can see below, anime fans have used TikTok to their advantage by sourcing a super-cut filter. The video effect overlays Pochita's head over any pet on screen, and honestly? It is too cute for words.

Pochita Protection Squad

It is no surprise Pochita has spawned his own TikTok filter. The little devil is not only adorable, but their ties to Denji endeared them to fans across the globe. Despite being a devil, Pochita found himself drawn to Denji's simple dreams, and he tried to help the boy make something of himself. That is why Pochita chose to sacrifice his life and merge with Denji in full when a job gone wrong led to the man's death. And of course, the decision created the Chainsaw Man we've come to love.

Want to know more about Chainsaw Man? You can read up on the series below for all the details before meeting Pochita for yourself: "Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

Is Pochita one of this year's best anime characters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.