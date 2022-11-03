Chainsaw Man Inspires New Cosplay Trend With Pochita

Chainsaw Man has taken over the anime industry, and it has done so with just a handful of episodes. After debuting in October, the much-awaited series has done nothing but impress since it went live. From Denji to Aki and Power, our heroes have amassed an impressive fandom so far, but few are as big as Pochita. And now, it seems the devil dog has inspired his own cosplay trend.

And what might that be? Well, it really came to light over the holidays in October. Fans are making their own Pochita these days, and they are doing so with Pochita pet cosplays.

Like you can see here, a number of Pochita-inspired cosplay pieces have been released in honor of Pochita. From extra small to extra-extra large, fans can find Pochita pet costumes online from a number of shops. Whether on Etsy or eBay, you can find a cosplay piece that will suit your pet at home. So if you want your own Pochita, you can deck out your cat or dog this winter in a Chainsaw Man cosplay. You know, just as long as they're cool with clothes.

What to Know About Chainsaw Man?

Of course, a number of fans are sharing their pet cosplays online, and you can hardly blame them. Pets are adorable IRL, and when mixed with Pochita, you have a winning combination. The devil dog is downright adorable, and netizens admit they would go the distance to protect the pooch. So while Denji oversees the dog in the anime, fans can worry about Pochita and their own pets in the real world for now.

Want to know more about Chainsaw Man? You can read up on the series' official synopsis courtesy of Viz Media here: "Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think about this latest cosplay craze? Are you keeping up with Chainsaw Man?