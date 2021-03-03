Chainsaw Man Cosplay Taps into Heartbreaking Power Scene

✖

One Chainsaw Man has definitely caught fans' attention for tapping into a heartbreaking Power scene! Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man series came to an end last year, but had captured the hearts and minds of fans before it ended its run in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. As one of the oddest series in the magazine overall at the height of its run, each new chapter of the series drew more fans in as it was quite impossible to predict exactly what Fujimoto would be doing to Denji and the other characters next. This was especially true for Power.

Power was one of the fan favorite characters introduced throughout the series' run as her budding connection with Denji was one of the many plot threads connecting the series' wild events together. This was until Power's fate was revealed in one of the wildest twists in the series to that point, and her removal from the series set out a destructive path right until the end of that first part. Artist @hansaki__ has tapped into the complicated emotions of this heartbreaking scene with some stunning cosplay that you can check out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 花崎まくら🌸 (@hanasaki___)

Power's fate in the series was the start of Chainsaw Man's apocalyptic final run in Shonen Jump, and for a while it seemed like the series would be coming to an end overall due to how much had actually happened in its final chapters. But Fujimoto continued the string of surprises with a confirmation that Chainsaw Man would in fact not be ending, but instead only ended its first major part.

The final chapter of its run in Shonen Jump revealed that it was simply the end of the "Public Safety" saga of the series. Chainsaw Man will be returning for a Part 2 of the series someday in a brand new magazine, and it will be joining Denji as he tries to balance school life with his new role as the Chainsaw Man hero. It's not clear as to whether or not Power will be making an appearance in this new series, but she's definitely going to show up in the confirmed anime adaptation now in the works from Studio MAPPA.

