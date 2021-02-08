Chainsaw Man Cosplay Taps into Power's Fierceness

✖

One Chainsaw Man cosplay has tapped into Power's fierceness! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series essentially took over Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2020. Although it was not the hottest selling or most popular series in the magazine overall, each new chapter continued to pull in more and more fans to its pages. Every oddball twist and unforeseen development would just increase the intrigue even more, and fans grew to love the lives of the seemingly absurd characters at the center of all the chaos. It even got to the point where some became some major fan favorites.

One such standout character is Power. Introduced fairly early on into the series as Denji's main companion through their time working together as part of Makima's special squad of Devil Hunters for the Public Safety Commission, Power's attitude and bold demeanor helped cement her on the top of many fans' lists of favorites. Now artist @spacejamminn has tapped into Power's power with some great cosplay highlighting that bold attitude that helped her jump off the page! Check it out below:

Power was one of the most beloved characters in Chainsaw Man overall, and some fans even decided to stop reading when one particular development for her character was divisively received among fans. But thankfully there's still hope to see more of Power in action yet as Chainsaw Man will be continuing. Although Fujimoto's series came to an end in Shonen Jump last year, it will be returning for a second part in a different Shueisha magazine.

That won't be all, however, as Chainsaw Man announced following the end of its first major part that it has been picked up for an official anime adaptation produced from the same studio behind anime such as The God of High School, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Attack on Titan's fourth and final season, Studio MAPPA. Not only that, but Power will be getting an official Nendoroid release too! It just goes to show how popular the character has become in such a short time in the series.

What are some of your favorite Power moments in Chainsaw Man? Where does she rank among your favorite characters in the series overall?