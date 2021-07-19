Chainsaw Man Fans are Loving the Creator's New One-Shot, Look Back

Chainsaw Man fans are loving the new one-shot manga from series creator Tatsuki Fujimoto! Fans are still anxiously awaiting the debut of the second part of the fan favorite Chainsaw Man series ever since that first part came to an end last year in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and while this new entry is still in the works the creator has been fairly busy with other projects. It surprised fans when it was announced that Fujimoto would be releasing a special one-shot manga, and now fans have finally be able to check out this new release for themselves.

This new one-shot, Look Back, is over 140 pages and features a story about two kids who grow up with the dream of becoming manga creators. Depicting their life in various ways, the one-shot takes some swift twists and turns that reach a surprising end by the time the final pages come around. Naturally, this has been a huge hit with fans ever since they got to check it out.

#ChainsawMan’s Tatsuki Fujimoto debuted a new one-shot, Look Back, and it’s an incredible read. Highly recommend. pic.twitter.com/USqHECacgR — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) July 18, 2021

You can check out the new one-shot with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library for free

Did you like this newest story from the Chainsaw Man creator? Does it make you excited for more Chainsaw Man? You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!