Chainsaw Man Fans are Loving the Creator's New One-Shot, Look Back
Chainsaw Man fans are loving the new one-shot manga from series creator Tatsuki Fujimoto! Fans are still anxiously awaiting the debut of the second part of the fan favorite Chainsaw Man series ever since that first part came to an end last year in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and while this new entry is still in the works the creator has been fairly busy with other projects. It surprised fans when it was announced that Fujimoto would be releasing a special one-shot manga, and now fans have finally be able to check out this new release for themselves.
This new one-shot, Look Back, is over 140 pages and features a story about two kids who grow up with the dream of becoming manga creators. Depicting their life in various ways, the one-shot takes some swift twists and turns that reach a surprising end by the time the final pages come around. Naturally, this has been a huge hit with fans ever since they got to check it out.
#ChainsawMan’s Tatsuki Fujimoto debuted a new one-shot, Look Back, and it’s an incredible read. Highly recommend. pic.twitter.com/USqHECacgR— Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) July 18, 2021
You can check out the new one-shot with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library for free, so let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! Read on to see what fans are saying about Tatsuki Fujimoto's new one-shot story, and let us what you think!
Did you like this newest story from the Chainsaw Man creator? Does it make you excited for more Chainsaw Man? You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
"Heavy Hearted, Suffocating, Yet Beautiful"
I don't know how Fujimoto does it, but this makes me even more excited to see how Chainsaw Man Part 2 evolves. A simple one-shot that feels utterly heavy hearted, suffocating, yet beautiful to read.
Look Back, By Tatsuki Fujimoto. pic.twitter.com/PpoGRt6J7T— Sufferent (@Sufferent) July 18, 2021
"Fujimoto is a Genius"
Fujimoto is a genius.
Captured beautifully the struggle of wanting to be an artist, the childhood envy, the change of motivation, the drive, the pain and the beauty of chasing an impossible goal.
Look Back indeed, to all the artists, to look back.
Is so beautiful to read. pic.twitter.com/Ln74aiDF6v— José B. Rebolledo - Panda Animation (@Pandaandwolf) July 18, 2021
Did Fujimoto Sneak in a Part 2 Tease?
I can see this as Fujimoto is telling us he's drawing Chainsaw Man Part 2 now pic.twitter.com/DLpevbDBNz— AG (@YourAnimeGuy) July 18, 2021
What a Redraw!
redraw of a panel from fujimoto's one shot "look back" bc this specific shot made me feel extremely emotional pic.twitter.com/JYQ5XzzHm6— diana :•) (@dooanuh) July 19, 2021
A Stark Contrast
the contrast between Fujimoto's tweets and his work pic.twitter.com/eEsnJAgCyE— Kumi (@D_Kumii) July 18, 2021
It's in the Eyes
i really love how fujimoto draw eyes pic.twitter.com/JHrGDfAsep— kobeni's hand holder (@makimaphobic) July 18, 2021
Layers of Genius
Nah it's crazy how Fujimoto just dropped the best 4-koma strip ever and it's actually inside another one-shot. pic.twitter.com/3DLBoXLJdm— Marco (@rrrgphoenix) July 18, 2021
So Much Crying in 140 Pages
Tatsuki Fujimoto's new One-shot "Look Back" making me tear up in only 140 pages of manga pic.twitter.com/aAdYSDO9VR— Ary (@DetectiveAry) July 18, 2021
Don't Trust Fujimoto's Snow...
fujimoto: i love the snow!— demi ia! (@yohsidas) July 18, 2021
the snow in the question: pic.twitter.com/D0I4OjIkFS
"One of the Best Mangaka of this Generation"
Fujimoto is really one of the best mangaka of this generation, god I fucking love him.
This was such a genuine and sincere love letter to artists.
"Then why do you draw Fujino?"
As someone who's been helped so much by the stories of great artists, this hit so close to home. pic.twitter.com/rC8oOf6iNl— Joey 🦊 (@joeybotttt) July 18, 2021