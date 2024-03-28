Chainsaw Man Takes Over Tourist Town With Epic Carved Statue

Chainsaw Man's anime might be missing in action, but MAPPA has confirmed that we will see the return of Denji in the future. As the manga by creator Tatsuki Fujimoto continues to highlight the bloody and surreal adventures of the Chainsaw Devil, the shonen protagonist is appearing in some unexpected places. One such locale might not be what you expected as a new wooden statue of Chainsaw Man has been making waves online and transformed a small North American town into an anime tourist trap.

Chainsaw Man is unlike any other shonen franchise on the market today, and not just thanks to its brutal battles and serious amounts of bloodshed. The story of Denji was able to take the world by storm thanks to the release of its first anime season from Studio MAPPA, introducing the colorful cast of characters who spend half their time being hilarious and the other half carving their way through devils. At the end of season one, Denji and his allies were able to defeat the Katana Devil and while Studio MAPPA hasn't confirmed a second season, the series will continue via a new theatrical movie that will detail the "Reze Arc". Fans of the manga know just how unbelievable this storyline is and how it should take theater by storm.

Chainsaw Man Carves Up Tennessee

A new social media post has been making the rounds as a Chainsaw Man wooden statue has appeared in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Denji in his devilish form has received plenty of statues and various merchandise in his career, but never something quite like this. As the anime adaptation and manga continue, it would come as no surprise to see more recreations of the shonen hero hitting North America.

Chainsaw Man Wood Carving in Gatlinburg, Tennessee pic.twitter.com/9c8rY4xxpD — Delta (@Chainsawpedia) March 27, 2024

If Chainsaw Man's anime continues to skyrocket in popularity, there are more than a few arcs from the manga to adapt in the future. The manga's current installments take place long after the events of the anime's first season, meaning that shonen fans could receive a handful of television seasons and/or movies to continue the Public Safety Commission's fight against its world's devils. Rest assured, if you thought the first season was unbelievable, you haven't seen anything yet.

What do you think of this recreation of the Chainsaw Devil? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Denji.