Chainsaw Man Creator Gives Tower Dungeon His Seal of Approval

When it comes to manga, few creators are as trusted as Tatsuki Fujimoto. The creator of Chainsaw Man has become one of the industry's most revered talents thanks to his impressive storytelling. This means Fujimoto's recommendations have clout with fans, and now he is pointing readers to a newer series called Tower Dungeon.

If you have not heard of Tower Dungeon, don't be surprised. The Kadokawa series has yet to launch an official English edition, but hopefully that will change soon. After all, the action fantasy series looks great, and Fujimoto's spotlight is only going to draw in more readers.

As for Tower Dungeon, the series comes from Tsutomu Nihei, and it tells the story of a soldier named Yuva. So for those wanting more information on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Tower Dungeon below:

"A wicked sorcerer has murdered the king and carried the princess Ignelia off to the "Dragon's Tower," a structure which came down from the sky. The Royal Guard Battalion attempts to rescue the princess, but to little avail. Yuva, one of the men conscripted to relieve the wounded troops, goes with the battalion on account of his unnatural strength to take on the tower."

As you can tell, this dark shonen has all the makings of a good manga, so we give two thumbs up to Fujimoto for the plug. It is hardly surprising to hear Tsutomu is on the artist's radar. The artist has quite the catalog under their thumb. Tsutomu got his big break with Blame! before moving on to Knights of Sidonia. Now, the artist is tackling a new hit with Tower Dungeon, so here's to hoping the manga gets a release in English ASAP!

