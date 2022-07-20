Chainsaw Man Sets Up the War Devil's Ultimatum

The second part of Chainsaw Man has begun, with acclaimed creator Tatsuki Fujimoto starting the newest journey into the realm of devils with the main character from the past being conspicuously absent. In Denji's place now stands Asa Mitaka, a young high schooler who has been possessed by the War Devil and hit the scene in one of the goriest scenes of the series to date. Now, the terms of the arrangement between Asa and the War Devil have been explored in the latest chapter's release, which definitely spells trouble for the Chainsaw Devil, whoever he might be.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man's manga, Chapter 98, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

When Asa was killed by one of her classmates who was possessed by a devil of her own, she was resurrected by striking a deal with the War Devil who was gunning for Denji for reasons that have yet to be revealed. In this latest chapter, we learn that the War Devil has taken half of Asa's brain, thanks in part to the devil not being well versed in the ways of human society. As the explosive supernatural being lays out to Asa, if the high schooler doesn't obey, then the War Devil will take full control over her body. Should the unique pair actually manage to defeat Chainsaw Man, then Asa will earn control over her own body once again.

With the War Devil in the driver's seat, the devil can now take control of Asa's body whenever is convenient, which is certainly a problem for both Denji and Asa herself. As the Devil explains, one of the main abilities that the high schooler now has is being able to turn anything that it controls into a weapon, which we saw in glorious detail in the previous chapter as the War Devil transformed the head of her teacher into a sword and a number of entrails into a grenade.

Remarkably, Denji's status is still unknown though Asa is shown in the final pages of the latest installment looking to join the "Devil Hunter Club" which might bring her closer to achieving her goal of taking down Chainsaw Man.

What do you think of Asa as the new protagonist of the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Tatsuki Fujimoto.