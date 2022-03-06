Classroom of the Elite Officially Orders Season 3

If you have been waiting for more of Classroom of the Elite, you should know you are not alone. The series closed some years ago on television, but the manga and light novels have kept the IP alive. It wasn’t too long ago fans were told season two was in the works, but it turns out that is not all at play. A third season has already been ordered, and netizens wouldn’t have it any other way.

The news comes straight from Studio Lerche as the company confirmed it is working on season three already. Right now, the show is expected to launch in 2023 after season two goes live this July. This third season is expected to cover one of the manga’s major arcs, so Year 1 fans should brace themselves for everything Classroom of the Elite can throw at them.

As you can imagine, fans are hyped about this huge update, and it isn’t hard to see why. Classroom of the Elite did well with audiences when it first brought season one to life in July 2017. However, things have been quiet ever since. When season two was announced earlier this year, fans were hopeful their luck would continue, but no one expected season three to be approved so quickly.

So, if you are not familiar with Classroom of the Elite, don’t sweat it. Season one is available right now over on Crunchyroll. And if you still need more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Students of the prestigious Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School are given remarkable freedom-if they can win, barter, or save enough points to work their way up the ranks! Ayanokoji Kiyotaka has landed at the bottom in the scorned Class D, where he meets Horikita Suzune, who’s determined to rise up the ladder to Class A. Can they beat the system in a school where cutthroat competition is the name of the game?”

What do you think of this show's big new renewal? Will you be tuning into season two when it goes live later this year?