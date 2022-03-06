Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Releases First Trailer and Poster

Classroom of the Elite has released its first teaser trailer and poster for Season 2…and even a third season now in the works! This is one of the many anime that debuted a strong first season but seemed like it would never get a proper follow up as several years went on. Initially debuting back in 2017, Shogo Kinugasa and Shunsaku Tomose’s original light novel series will finally be returning for new episodes in the near future. Confirming that a second season was in the works, fans were surprised to find out that plans for a third season have already been set as well.

Shortly following the announcement that it would be coming back for a second season, Classroom of the Elite has announced it will also be returning for a third as well. It’s also been confirmed that the anime will cover the entirety of Class-D’s first year in high school with not only this upcoming second season but the third coming next year. The new seasons will feature a returning staff and cast and you can get the first teases as to what to expect from Classroom of the Elite’s new episodes with the first teaser trailer and poster released below:

Seiji Kishi and Hiroyuki Hashimoto are returning as directors for the two new seasons at studio Lerche with Classroom of the Elite Season 2 currently scheduled for a July release as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, and Season 3 scheduled for a release in 2023. The new seasons will feature a returning cast also, but there will be some other small staff shake ups such as Hayato Kazuno taking over as the main scriptwriter (after handling the first season’s episode scripts). The opening theme will be performed once against by artist ZAQ, who is returning from the first season, and the new ending theme will be performed by Mai Fuchigami.

With the series set for its return this July, thankfully it won’t be too much longer before we get to see more. It’s been a while since that first season hit, so if you wanted a refresher you can now check out that 12 episode first season with Crunchyroll. They describe Classroom of the Elite as such, “Students of the prestigious Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School are given remarkable freedom-if they can win, barter, or save enough points to work their way up the ranks! Ayanokoji Kiyotaka has landed at the bottom in the scorned Class D, where he meets Horikita Suzune, who’s determined to rise up the ladder to Class A. Can they beat the system in a school where cutthroat competition is the name of the game?”

