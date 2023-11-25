Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Reveals Release Date

Classroom of The Elite follows a cutthroat school that sees students attempting to claw their way to the top of the food chain. Following the release of its first two seasons to wide acclaim amongst anime fans, the series is preparing to return in 2024 with its third season. While the release window had been confirmed, the series starring Kiyotaka Ayanokoji and the students of Class D has announced when fans can expect to re-enter the classroom.

Like many other anime franchises, Classroom of The Elite first began as a light novel series. Written by Shogo Kinugasa and Shunsaku Tomose, the original series ended in 2019. Luckily the series would see the creators return thanks to Classroom of The Elite: Year 2, whose manga series has continued to this day. Should the anime adaptation wish to have more seasons in the future past its third, there should be plenty of material to pull from for the production house responsible, Studio Lerche.

(Photo: Studio Lerche)

Classroom of The Elite Season 3 Release Date

In a post from the series' official social media account, Classroom of The Elite confirmed that its third season would arrive on January 3rd of next year in Japan. Luckily, fans in North America won't have to wait long to catch the premiere as it will be simulcast thanks to Crunchyroll.

If you haven't explored the world of Classroom of The Elite, the first two seasons are currently streaming on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes Kiyotaka Ayanokoji's story, "Kiyotaka Ayanokoji has just enrolled at Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, where it's said that 100% of students go on to college or find employment. But he ends up in Class 1-D, which is full of all the school's problem children. What's more, every month, the school awards students points with a cash value of 100,000 yen, and the classes employ a laissez-faire policy in which talking, sleeping, and even sabotage are permitted during class. One month later, Ayanokoji, Horikita, and the students of Class D learn the truth of the system in place within their school..."

Do you think that Kiyotaka's return will be one of the biggest anime comebacks in 2024? Which series are you most hyped to see return next year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Elite.