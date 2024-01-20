Clone High Revival Season 2 Release Date Announced

Clone High is returning to Max for the second season of its revival series next month, and the animated series has set a release date for its next big season! Clone High made a surprising comeback last year with an official second season years after the original, and it was a major boon to the fans who had been holding out hope that the series would get an actual return with new episodes someday. The first season of this revival series (which acts as the second season to the original run) introduces plenty of new faces and dynamics, and this will all continue with Season 2.

Clone High Season 2 (which is the third season of the series when including the original Clone High season) is currently scheduled to release its episodes with Max on February 1st. This new season will be picking up right after the first season came to an end last year, and will be introducing even more clones and twists in these wacky teens' lives. To celebrate its release date, you can check out the special poster for Clone High's February return to Max below.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery)

How to Watch Clone High Season 2

If you wanted to check out the Clone High revival series for yourself, you can now find the series (along with the original) streaming on Max. Guest stars previously announced to be joining the new season include Jermaine Fowler as Toussaint Louverture, Paul F. Tompkins as Professor Hirsute, Stephen Root as Schneider Snorkelle, Jackee Harry as Jackee the Ripper, Hannah Simone as Lady Godiva, D'Arcy Carden as Mary, Randall Park as Frida's Adopted Dad, Jameela Jamil as Mrs. C, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Sandra Sandria and Richard Kind as Nostradamus.

Max teases the Clone High revival series as such, "This modern refresh of the Phil Lord (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Afterparty, and 21 Jump Street), Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Cougar Town, Scrubs) hit series CLONE HIGH is set at a high school for clones of historical figures. After a high school that was secretly being run as an elaborate military experiment to clone the greatest minds in history was put on ice, the clones have been thawed out 20 years later to resume the experiment with new clone classmates – all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships."

