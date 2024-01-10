Clone High Revival Season 2 Guest Cast Announced

Clone High's revival series is currently in the works for a release later this year, and it is stacking its roster with some prominent guest stars for the new season! The new Clone High series picked up right from where the original series left off as a "Season 2" of the classic series, but started out on a fresh new foot for fans interested in just jumping in with the new series. Now Clone High is coming back for more episodes later this year, and that means even more new characters will be introduced to the series with some fun voices behind them.

Clone High shook up its main character roster with some notable subtractions and some key new additions to help flesh out the kinds of historical figures seen in the new era, and as it gets ready for a release next month, Clone High has announced some new additions to the voice cast (as reported by Deadline) with the promise of some wacky new characters getting thrown into the mix together with the returning voice cast from the first season of the revival series that premiered last year.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Clone High Season 3: What to Know

Clone High Season 2 (the third season overall counting the original series) is reportedly scheduled to premiere next month according to Deadline, but has yet to confirm its release window or date at the time of this writing. Guest stars joining the new season include Jermaine Fowler as Toussaint Louverture, Paul F. Tompkins as Professor Hirsute, Stephen Root as Schneider Snorkelle, Jackee Harry as Jackee the Ripper, Hannah Simone as Lady Godiva, D'Arcy Carden as Mary, Randall Park as Frida's Adopted Dad, Jameela Jamil as Mrs. C, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Sandra Sandria and Richard Kind as Nostradamus.

If you wanted to check out the Clone High revival series for yourself, you can now find the series (along with the original) streaming on Max. They tease Clone High as such, "This modern refresh of the Phil Lord (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Afterparty, and 21 Jump Street), Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Cougar Town, Scrubs) hit series CLONE HIGH is set at a high school for clones of historical figures. After a high school that was secretly being run as an elaborate military experiment to clone the greatest minds in history was put on ice, the clones have been thawed out 20 years later to resume the experiment with new clone classmates – all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships."

Who are you most excited to see in Clone High's new season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

HT – Deadline