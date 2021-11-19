Cowboy Bebop: Is Ed In The Show?

The day has finally arrived when Netflix brings fans a new live-action version of the Bebop, with Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine, and Jet Black being played by John Cho, Daniella Pineda, and Mustafa Shakir respectively. Since the first promotional material arrived for this new Netflix original series, the main question that fans of the original source material had was whether the Bebop’s resident hacker, Ed, would have a role to play in the first season. Now, the question is finally answered as to whether or not Ein’s best friend makes an appearance in the Cowboy Bebop live-action show.

Warning. If you don’t want this major spoiler revealed to you and have yet to binge the series, turn back now as we’ll obviously be diving into serious spoiler territory.

We are happy to report that Edward Wong Hau Pepelu Tivrusky IV does in fact appear in the new adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, though she only makes her presence known in the final five minutes of the season finale. Following the crew of the Bebop going their separate ways after their battle with Vicious and the Syndicate, Spike drowns his sorrows at a nearby bar, only to encounter Ed in a drunken stupor who apparently has a bounty for the gunslinger formerly known as Fearless.

Netflix’s Official Twitter Account spilled the beans when it came to Ed’s involvement, revealing that Eden Perkins has taken on the role of the hacker that is one of the most idiosyncratic members of the bounty hunting team and will surely have a much bigger role in the series should it return for a second season:

to everyone who’s been asking “Where’s Ed?” — you don’t have to wait any longer



The reviews for Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop have been mixed, though we were able to share our own thoughts on the series earlier this week, recognizing the series to be something of a mixed bag:

“The new Netflix show has its problems but it remains a fun romp that has a lot for fans, both of the original and new to the universe, to enjoy along the way. This show was simply never going to be able to hit the heights that were reached by the original, but if you’re willing to look past this fact, the new series offers viewers a fun albeit disjointed ride.”

