Netflix Trolls Cowboy Bebop Fans Over Missing Ed in New Series

Netflix is trolling Cowboy Bebop fans who have been wondering whether or not Ed is in the new live-action series! Ever since it was first announced that Netflix was helping to produce a live-action adaptation of the famous anime directed by Shinichiro Watanabe, fans had been wondering who would be bringing the anime’s core cast to life. While the new series has debuted several looks at the initial trio of the Bebop crew, the first trailer and other promotional materials have yet to reveal whether or not Ed would appear in the new series.

Given how much of a part Ed is of the original anime, fans have been curious as to whether or not this favorite would be making the jump to the Netflix series. It seems this is going to be a highly kept secret until it premieres on Netflix next month as Netflix themselves are being pretty coy about. Alongside the debut of the series’ very first trailer, Netflix had trolled fans over Ed’s potential appearance and making sure fans definitely tune into the full premiere when it lands next month:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/NetflixGeeked/status/1453152126436216836?s=20

Cowboy Bebop’s new series launches with Netflix worldwide on November 19th, and if you wanted to get an idea of what the original anime is like before this live-action debut, you can now find it streaming on Netflix too. Running for ten episodes, the series stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Alex Hassell, Elena Satine, Tamara Tunie, Mason Alexander Park, Jay Uddin, Lydia Peckham, Adrienne Barbeau, Rodney Cook, Josh Randall, and many more. Netflix officially describes the new series as such:

“Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka ‘cowboys,’ all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.”

What do you think? Do you think Ed is going to show up in the Cowboy Bebop live-action series? If so, why do you think Ed would be kept as a surprise? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!