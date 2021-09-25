Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Reveals How Live-Action Opening Compares to the Anime

Netflix has revealed all the ways their new live-action Cowboy Bebop series has recreated the anime’s now classic original opening theme sequence! Ever since the streaming service had announced their plans to help produce a live-action version of Cowboy Bebop, anime fans have been proceeding cautiously considering the original is still lauded as a major classic to many. It’s something those behind the series are fully aware of, and have made notes of in previous interviews about how they want to approach this series as something that acts as a further expansion of that original anime.

That’s something that can already be felt immediately with the first look at the opening sequence for the new series. As part of Netflix’s TUDUM Global Live Fan Event, Netflix debuted the opening theme sequence for their new Cowboy Bebop series as it mirrors much of the original anime’s opening. Not only does it feature a return of “Tank,” composed by Yoko Kanno (who also returns for this new series) and performed by the Seatbelts, but it matches much of the anime’s now classic opening imagery. Netflix shared a fun comparison video to give fans an idea of how it recreates that original. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

🎶 let's jam 🎶 over how perfectly the COWBOY BEBOP credits recreate the original anime's opening sequence @bebopnetflix pic.twitter.com/uWEKOtPEcg — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 25, 2021

Cowboy Bebop will be making its debut worldwide with Netflix on November 19th. Running for ten episodes, the series stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Alex Hassell, Elena Satine, Tamara Tunie, Mason Alexander Park, Jay Uddin, Lydia Peckham, Adrienne Barbeau, Rodney Cook, Josh Randall, and many more. Netflix officially describes the series as such, “Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka ‘cowboys,’ all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.”

Original series director Shinichiro Watanabe serves as supervisor for the new series while original composer Yoko Kanno returns for new music, but what do you think of the comparison between the original anime opening and this new live-action version? Do you think this new version taps into the spirit of the anime? Does it make you more excited to see the full series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!