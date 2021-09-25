Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Releases Opening Sequence

Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop is not far from its premiere, and fans are ready to see what this ambitious adaptation has to offer. After all, there are few shows more sacred than this in anime, and Netflix felt it was time to give a look at the project. Today, the event released its opening sequence for Cowboy Bebop, and it comes complete with new music.

And yes, the music does come from the one and only Yoko Kanno. The original composer for Cowboy Bebop lent their talent to this Netflix adaptation, and this opening sequence proves the musician never lost their touch.

Want to see the stunning Cowboy Bebop opening credit sequence? Look no further as it just premiered at #TUDUM! pic.twitter.com/JTAAyj4L25 — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

This opening comes not long after Netflix put out its new poster for Cowboy Bebop. The image went live yesterday in anticipation of Netflix’s Tadum event, and it certainly drummed up buzz. It even gave fans a faraway glance at Spike’s infamous ship in the sky, and this opening gives its own peeks into the universe of Cowboy Bebop.

If you like what you see here, this opening isn’t even the show’s first clip. Netflix is keeping a full-blown trailer close to the chest right now, but it will not be long before that footage goes live. The show is slated to hit Netflix in mid-November with John Cho leading the project as Spike Spiegel.

Want to know more about the Netflix adaptation? You can check out its full synopsis below for more information:

“Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals – for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.

Based on the beloved anime series, Cowboy Bebop is executive produced by André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Makoto Asanuma, Shin Sasaki and Masayuki Ozaki of Sunrise Inc., Tim Coddington, Tetsu Fujimura, Michael Katleman, Matthew Weinberg, and Christopher Yost. Nemec serves as showrunner. Original anime series director Shinichirō Watanabe is a consultant on the series, and original composer Yoko Kanno returns for the live-action adaptation. The series also stars Alex Hassell and Elena Satine.”

