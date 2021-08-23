Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Has Fans Hyped Over Its First Images

Cowboy Bebop is taking over headlines today, and we can thank Netflix for the series' comeback. If you did not know, the company has been working on a live-action adaptation of the beloved anime, and fans began learning more about the project this year. Now, it seems like another big update has gone live, and the Internet is freaking out about our first look at the show.

As you can see here, Netflix released its first stills of Cowboy Bebop for all to see. The images showcase our leads as they gather for group shots as well as close-ups. John Cho brings Spike Spiegel to life in several shots while donning the space pirate's iconic blue-purple suit. As for Jet Black, the character looks stunning under Mustafa Shakir's direction, and Faye Valentine looks just as gorgeous as she is deadly thanks to Daniella Pineda.

(Photo: Netflix)

And of course, Ein can be found in these new shots as well. The cute corgi can be seen in one shot walking next to Faye, but no one is sure where Ed is. No casting has ever been announced for the Cowboy Bebop tech, but fans are hoping Ed shows up at some point this season.

Clearly, these first stills show how Netflix is adapting the style of Cowboy Bebop, and fans seem pleased enough. Some are rightfully wary of the adaptation given Hollywood's record with anime, and others argue Cowboy Bebop was just fine with an anime underfoot. But as for other fans, well - they are beyond stoked to see Cho hit the small screen with Spike's charm at hand.

What do you think of these first-look photos? Do you have faith in Netflix's Cowboy Bebop or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.