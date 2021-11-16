Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Highlights Composer Yoko Kanno in New Behind-The-Scenes Video

Netflix is highlighting composer Yoko Kanno’s return for the new Cowboy Bebop series with a behind-the-scenes video of her in the midst of work! Anime fans are usually divided when it comes to live-action adaptations, and that was especially true for Netflix and Tomorrow Studios’ live-action take on the now classic anime series, Cowboy Bebop. The first reviews and reactions are beginning to pop up online now that the series is getting ready for its worldwide debut with Netflix, and many agree that one of the best decisions was bringing back the composer from the original anime.

It was one of the most exciting announcements leading into the debut of Cowboy Bebop‘s new series that the team decided to bring back Yoko Kanno to compose the music for the series. This includes the return of the classic opening theme and much more, and now fans can get a better idea of Kanno’s thought process leading into the new series with a special behind-the-scenes video showing off her process released by Netflix. You can check out the special Cowboy Bebop video below:

If you wanted to check out the original anime before the new series makes its debut, Cowboy Bebop’s anime is now streaming with Netflix. The original cast actually returns for the Japanese dub of the new series, and it kicks off on Netflix around the world on November 19th. Running for ten episodes, the series stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Alex Hassell, Elena Satine, Tamara Tunie, Mason Alexander Park, Jay Uddin, Lydia Peckham, Adrienne Barbeau, Rodney Cook, Josh Randall, and many more.ComicBook.com’s Evan Valentine reviewed Cowboy Bebop and had the following to say about the series:

“The series however does feel like Cowboy Bebop, in so much as the characters look as they should and the worlds feel adequately lived-in as the original had portrayed, but there are simply more than a few stumbling blocks when it comes to capturing the soul and spirit of the original. The new Netflix show has its problems but it remains a fun romp that has a lot for fans, both of the original and new to the universe, to enjoy along the way. This show was simply never going to be able to hit the heights that were reached by the original, but if you’re willing to look past this fact, the new series offers viewers a fun albeit disjointed ride.”

