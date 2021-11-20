How Does Cowboy Bebop Set Up Season 2?

Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop has finally arrived, with the live-action adaptation being received to mixed reviews amongst viewers and critics alike, and though the ten episodes of the first season tell a complete story when it comes to this new take on the bounty hunters of the Bebop, the final minutes definitely set up some major plot points for a potential season two. In the final minutes of the season finale, a major character from the source material is introduced, while also hinting at the arrival of a major villain that would give Spike and company some major problems.

Warning. If you have yet to binge all ten episodes of Netflix’s latest take on the world of Cowboy Bebop, we’ll be diving into some serious spoiler territory so be forewarned.

Of course, the biggest news that makes waves in the final moments of the season one finale is the arrival of Ed, the young hacker of the Bebop who was conspicuously absent from the initial episodes. Arriving in full force in the last minutes of episode ten, Ed is played by actor Eden Perkins and hints at the arrival of the villain of the Cowboy Bebop movie, Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door. Vincent Bolaju, aka “The Butterfuly Man” was a terrorist who Spike and company had to stop from unleashing a virus on Mars and was quite the physical threat. While the second season hasn’t been confirmed, we definitely would expect Vincent to have a big role to play.

On top of Ed’s introduction and Vincent being hinted at, the finale of season one of Cowboy Bebop throw in a mighty big twist, in that Julia captured Vincent and vowed to run the Syndicate herself, also being the one responsible for Spike falling out of a window. With Julia now an official antagonist, that diverges greatly from the events of the source material and certainly hints at the idea of big changes for a second season.

The crew members of the Bebop in Spike, Jet, and Faye have also split ways in the last episode, with Valentine leaving to learn more about her past and Black no longer trusting Spiegel after learning more about his past, and his daughter being kidnapped by the Syndicate as a result of said past. Needless to say, if Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop returns, there will be plenty of storylines to address in the live-action adaptation.

What did you think of the first season of Netflix's Cowboy Bebop? Do you want to see it return for a season two?