Cowboy Bebop: Who Plays Ed in the Netflix Series?

Now that Netflix has officially debuted its new Cowboy Bebop, and introduced fans to a new version of Ed, just who plays the fan favorite in the new live-action series? Netflix has revealed the answer to that too, but had been playing coy about whether not Ed would be a part of this new adaptation as throughout the production process it had been primarily focused on the first trio of the titular Bebop crew. Netflix had gone even as far as trolling fans about the fan favorite’s potential inclusion, but it’s a whole different case now that the series has officially debuted.

Cowboy Bebop has made its worldwide debut with Netflix, and with its premiere Netflix has indeed confirmed that Ed does make an appearance in the new series (but thankfully does not reveal when or where, for fans worried about spoilers) and has confirmed that newcomer Eden Perkins will be making their debut as Ed in the new series. Netflix’s official announcement about the casting even features a small glimpse at Ed’s live-action debut, and you can check that out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/NetflixGeeked/status/1461605412403388417?s=20

As for the new Cowboy Bebop series itself, both the live-action show and original anime are now streaming with Netflix. The live-action series runs for ten episodes and stars the likes of John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Eden Perkins, Alex Hassell, Elena Satine, Tamara Tunie, Mason Alexander Park, Jay Uddin, Lydia Peckham, Adrienne Barbeau, Rodney Cook, Josh Randall, and many more. ComicBook.com’s Evan Valentine reviewed Cowboy Bebop and had the following to say about the series:

“The series however does feel like Cowboy Bebop, in so much as the characters look as they should and the worlds feel adequately lived-in as the original had portrayed, but there are simply more than a few stumbling blocks when it comes to capturing the soul and spirit of the original. The new Netflix show has its problems but it remains a fun romp that has a lot for fans, both of the original and new to the universe, to enjoy along the way. This show was simply never going to be able to hit the heights that were reached by the original, but if you’re willing to look past this fact, the new series offers viewers a fun albeit disjointed ride.”

What do you think of this casting for Ed in Cowboy Bebop‘s new series? Have you checked out its jump to live-action yet? If so, what are your thoughts on it so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!