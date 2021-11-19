Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Is Out Now: How to Watch

The live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop has arrived, giving fans ten episodes of its first season which stars John Cho, Daniella Pineda, and Mustafa Shakir as Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine, and Jet Black, and we’re here to let you know how you can binge the new show. Cowboy Bebop has arrived to mixed reviews, with fans and critics alike finding plenty to love and hate, as the world of the Bebop is given a fresh coat of paint and introduced to a new generation of viewers that might have never experienced the world of bounty hunters.

Cowboy Bebop can currently be streamed on Netflix, so if you’re a subscriber to the streaming service, you can binge the first ten episodes or wade into the Bebop pool at your leisure. While the series does stay true to several elements that the original anime series presented, it also throws in a number of major changes when it comes to the world of Spike Spiegel and company. One of the biggest changes was the exploration of Spike’s past, with the live-action series taking far more opportunities to dive into the bounty hunter’s earlier years as well as the story of Vicious and Julia.

The Official Twitter Account for Netflix Geeked shared the ball drop when it comes to Cowboy Bebop’s live-action adaptation arriving on the streaming service, which brings the anime series into a new light:

https://twitter.com/NetflixGeeked/status/1461590863587405825?s=20

In our review of the live-action series, we dove into the weaknesses of the Cowboy Bebop live-action adaptation:

“Where Cowboy Bebop truly stumbles is the expansion of the world with the likes of Vicious, Julia, and their place in the Syndicate. In the original series, these characters were almost like templates for the life that Spike had left behind, having little to no characterization outside of their archetypes. In the live-action series, they take an opposite approach and attempt to give us more background into Vicious and Julia, but it simply doesn’t work. The couple of Vicious and Julia (and they are a couple now) brings the show to a screeching halt when they appear, seemingly ditching the Grindhouse appeal and giving us characters that aren’t likable in any definition of the word.”

