Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop: Unlocked After Show Announced

Netflix has announced a special after show for the new Cowboy Bebop series, Cowboy Bebop: Unlocked! Netflix’s new take on the classic anime series has been one of the most hotly anticipated releases of the year. While much of this was general excitement about what to expect from such a new perspective on the classic franchise, there was just as much conversation about the who, what, and why bringing it all to life. Now it seems Netflix is getting ready to open up about all of that even more so since the series has officially released.

The live-action Cowboy Bebop series has made its debut with Netflix, and fans have a ton of questions about the choices it has made, some of the actors in the cast, and more. Luckily, Netflix is going to be digging into all of that with a full spoiler special discussion featuring interviews with the cast and more as part of their upcoming after show for the series releasing through Netflix’s Still Watching Netflix YouTube channel, Cowboy Bebop: Unlocked, coming this Saturday, Check out the announcement below:

https://twitter.com/NetflixGeeked/status/1461726477377015808?s=20

Hosted by Erika Ishii, Netflix’s official after show for Cowboy Bebop will be making its debut on Saturday, November 20th at 11AMPST and will feature interviews with the cast (including its spoilery, newly revealed addition) and go into full spoilery details about the series. Hopefully it will provide some answers to fans’ biggest questions about the series thus far! As for the main series itself, both the anime and live-action series are now streaming with Netflix. ComicBook.com’s Evan Valentine reviewed Cowboy Bebop and had the following to say about the series:

“The series however does feel like Cowboy Bebop, in so much as the characters look as they should and the worlds feel adequately lived-in as the original had portrayed, but there are simply more than a few stumbling blocks when it comes to capturing the soul and spirit of the original. The new Netflix show has its problems but it remains a fun romp that has a lot for fans, both of the original and new to the universe, to enjoy along the way. This show was simply never going to be able to hit the heights that were reached by the original, but if you’re willing to look past this fact, the new series offers viewers a fun albeit disjointed ride.”

