Craig of the Creek Movie Shares Production Update

Craig of the Creek is on the way back to screens with its first big movie, and a new update from the production has been shared by a member of the staff! Craig of the Creek's run with Cartoon Network will be coming to an end with both the final half of its fifth season and a new movie showing off Craig's life before the beginning of the series. With the first half of the fifth and final season of the animated series airing earlier this year, fans have been waiting to see how it all comes to an end ever since.

Craig of the Creek: The Movie was previously announced to be on track for a release some time later this year, but there was no concrete release date for the movie just yet. As shared with fans on Reddit, an editor for Craig of the Creek revealed that work on the movie is actually finished along with the final episodes reaching various levels of completion, "We finished the movie the other day, and it will be available later this year. The animation for the last episode comes in on Friday. The other 9 are in various states of completion."

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

How to Watch the Craig of the Creek Movie

Craig of the Creek: The Movie was first announced to be in the works last year as it was confirmed that the animated series would be ending with five seasons and the new movie project. The new movie is being touted as a prequel showing off what Craig Williams' life was like before he started hanging out in the creek, and as for what to expect from the new movie, Warner Bros. Discovery teases Craig of the Creek: The Movie as such:

"An origin story of the Creek's bravest explorer that could only be told through the scope of a movie. Craig Williams is the shy, new kid in town, longing for his old home and life. Little does he know, he'll soon set off on the biggest adventure he could ever dream of. Treasure maps, pirate ships, and a villain who wants to destroy the Creek are just the beginning in this treasure hunting epic!"

